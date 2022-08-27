|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|69
|52
|.570
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|66
|54
|.550
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|65
|56
|.537
|4
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|57
|64
|.471
|12
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|54
|66
|.450
|14½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|68
|53
|.562
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|60
|61
|.496
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|57
|64
|.471
|11
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|55
|66
|.455
|13
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|53
|68
|.438
|15
|Thursday's Games
El Paso 5, Oklahoma City 3
Tacoma 6, Salt Lake 1
Round Rock 9, Albuquerque 4
Reno 13, Sacramento 4
Sugar Land 11, Las Vegas 6
|Friday's Games
Oklahoma City 7, El Paso 4
Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 3
Round Rock 10, Albuquerque 5
Sacramento 7, Reno 3, 10 innings
Sugar Land 8, Las Vegas 3
|Saturday's Games
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
