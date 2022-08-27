All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)6952.570
El Paso (San Diego)6654.550
Round Rock (Texas)6556.5374
Sugar Land (Houston)5764.47112
Albuquerque (Colorado)5466.45014½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)6853.562
Las Vegas (Oakland)6061.4968
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)5764.47111
Tacoma (Seattle)5566.45513
Sacramento (San Francisco)5368.43815
Thursday's Games

El Paso 5, Oklahoma City 3

Tacoma 6, Salt Lake 1

Round Rock 9, Albuquerque 4

Reno 13, Sacramento 4

Sugar Land 11, Las Vegas 6

Friday's Games

Oklahoma City 7, El Paso 4

Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 3

Round Rock 10, Albuquerque 5

Sacramento 7, Reno 3, 10 innings

Sugar Land 8, Las Vegas 3

Saturday's Games

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

