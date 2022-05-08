All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)1910.655
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)1811.6211
El Paso (San Diego)1613.5523
Albuquerque (Colorado)1217.4147
Sugar Land (Houston)1217.4147
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)1613.552
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1613.552
Sacramento (San Francisco)1514.5171
Reno (Arizona)1316.4483
Tacoma (Seattle)821.2768
Friday's Games

Sugar Land 9, El Paso 1

Oklahoma City 9, Albuquerque 2

Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 5

Round Rock 19, Reno 5

Sacramento 4, Las Vegas 0

Saturday's Games

Round Rock 13 Reno 10

El Paso 2, Sugar Land 0

Oklahoma City 8, Albuquerque 5

Salt Lake 13, Tacoma 12, 11 innings

Las Vegas 13, Sacramento 0

Sunday's Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Reno at Tacoma, 2:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

