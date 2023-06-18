All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4721.691
Round Rock (Texas)4029.580
Reno (Arizona)3831.551
Tacoma (Seattle)3435.49313½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3335.48514
Sacramento (San Francisco)3336.47814½
Las Vegas (Oakland)3237.46415½
Sugar Land (Houston)3138.44916½
El Paso (San Diego)2940.42018½
Albuquerque (Colorado)2742.39120½
Saturday's Games

Round Rock 7, El Paso 4

Oklahoma City 14, Salt Lake 5

Sugar Land 10, Sacramento 3

Tacoma 8, Albuquerque 5

Las Vegas 15, Reno 11

Sunday's Games

Salt Lake 4, Oklahoma City 3

Reno 9, Las Vegas 7

Albuquerque 9, Tacoma 5

Round Rock 6, El Paso 3

Sacramento 11, Sugar Land 2

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Albuquerque at Reno, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugarlad at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugarlad at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

