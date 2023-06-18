|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|47
|21
|.691
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|40
|29
|.580
|7½
|Reno (Arizona)
|38
|31
|.551
|9½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|34
|35
|.493
|13½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|33
|35
|.485
|14
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|33
|36
|.478
|14½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|32
|37
|.464
|15½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|31
|38
|.449
|16½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|29
|40
|.420
|18½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|27
|42
|.391
|20½
|Saturday's Games
Round Rock 7, El Paso 4
Oklahoma City 14, Salt Lake 5
Sugar Land 10, Sacramento 3
Tacoma 8, Albuquerque 5
Las Vegas 15, Reno 11
|Sunday's Games
Salt Lake 4, Oklahoma City 3
Reno 9, Las Vegas 7
Albuquerque 9, Tacoma 5
Round Rock 6, El Paso 3
Sacramento 11, Sugar Land 2
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Albuquerque at Reno, 3:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugarlad at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugarlad at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
