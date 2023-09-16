|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|40
|27
|.597
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|39
|28
|.582
|1
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|37
|30
|.552
|3
|Reno (Arizona)
|37
|30
|.552
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|36
|31
|.537
|4
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|36
|31
|.537
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|30
|37
|.448
|10
|El Paso (San Diego)
|29
|38
|.433
|11
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|29
|38
|.433
|11
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|22
|45
|.328
|18
|Friday's Games
Round Rock 7, Las Vegas 3
Oklahoma City 6, Tacoma 2
El Paso 5, Albuquerque 3
Salt Lake 6, Reno 4
Sacramento 4, Sugar Land 2
|Saturday's Games
Salt Lake at Reno, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Las Vegas at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
