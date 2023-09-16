All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4027.597
Round Rock (Texas)3928.5821
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3730.5523
Reno (Arizona)3730.5523
Albuquerque (Colorado)3631.5374
Tacoma (Seattle)3631.5374
Sacramento (San Francisco)3037.44810
El Paso (San Diego)2938.43311
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2938.43311
Sugar Land (Houston)2245.32818
Friday's Games

Round Rock 7, Las Vegas 3

Oklahoma City 6, Tacoma 2

El Paso 5, Albuquerque 3

Salt Lake 6, Reno 4

Sacramento 4, Sugar Land 2

Saturday's Games

Salt Lake at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

