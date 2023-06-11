|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|45
|18
|.714
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|35
|28
|.556
|10
|Round Rock (Texas)
|35
|28
|.556
|10
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|31
|32
|.492
|14
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|30
|33
|.476
|15
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|29
|34
|.460
|16
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|29
|34
|.460
|16
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|29
|34
|.460
|16
|El Paso (San Diego)
|28
|35
|.444
|17
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|24
|39
|.381
|21
|Saturday's Games
Salt Lake 2, Round Rock 1
Oklahoma City 4, El Paso 1
Sugar Land 9, Albuquerque 3
Reno 3, Tacoma 2
Las Vegas 11, Sacramento 6
|Sunday's Games
Salt Lake 8, Round Rock 6
Sacramento 18, Las Vegas 2
Tacoma 8, Reno 7
Oklahoma City 24, El Paso 5
Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 6
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Albuquerque at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Albuquerque at Tacoma, 2:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
