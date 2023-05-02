All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)207.741
Round Rock (Texas)188.692
Reno (Arizona)1511.577
Tacoma (Seattle)1412.538
Las Vegas (Oakland)1314.4817
Albuquerque (Colorado)1215.4448
El Paso (San Diego)1116.4079
Sacramento (San Francisco)1116.4079
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1116.4079
Sugar Land (Houston)818.30811½
Sunday's Games

Round Rock 13, Albuquerque 8

Salt Lake 8, El Paso 4

Oklahoma City 9, Sacramento 4, 1st game

Sacramento 5, Oklahoma City 1, 2nd game

Tacoma 14, Las Vegas 7

Reno 5, Sugar Land 1

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 2:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 1:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 2:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

