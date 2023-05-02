|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|18
|8
|.692
|1½
|Reno (Arizona)
|15
|11
|.577
|4½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|14
|12
|.538
|5½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|12
|15
|.444
|8
|El Paso (San Diego)
|11
|16
|.407
|9
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|11
|16
|.407
|9
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|11
|16
|.407
|9
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|8
|18
|.308
|11½
|Sunday's Games
Round Rock 13, Albuquerque 8
Salt Lake 8, El Paso 4
Oklahoma City 9, Sacramento 4, 1st game
Sacramento 5, Oklahoma City 1, 2nd game
Tacoma 14, Las Vegas 7
Reno 5, Sugar Land 1
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 2:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 1:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 2:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
