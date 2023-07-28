|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|15
|9
|.625
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|15
|9
|.625
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|14
|10
|.583
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|El Paso (San Diego)
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|Reno (Arizona)
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|8
|16
|.333
|8
|Thursday's Games
Albuquerque 4, Sacramento 3
El Paso 10, Round Rock 9, 10 innings
Oklahoma City 2, Reno 1
Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 2
Sugar Land 10, Las Vegas 7
|Friday's Games
Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
