All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)168.667
Albuquerque (Colorado)159.6251
Las Vegas (Oakland)159.6251
Round Rock (Texas)1410.5832
Tacoma (Seattle)1212.5004
El Paso (San Diego)1014.4176
Reno (Arizona)1014.4176
Sacramento (San Francisco)1014.4176
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1014.4176
Sugar Land (Houston)816.3338
Thursday's Games

Albuquerque 4, Sacramento 3

El Paso 10, Round Rock 9, 10 innings

Oklahoma City 2, Reno 1

Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 2

Sugar Land 10, Las Vegas 7

Friday's Games

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

