All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4934.590
El Paso (San Diego)4636.561
Round Rock (Texas)4438.537
Albuquerque (Colorado)3844.46310½
Sugar Land (Houston)3745.45111½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4636.561
Reno (Arizona)4240.5124
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3745.4519
Sacramento (San Francisco)3646.43910
Tacoma (Seattle)3546.43210½
Thursday's Games

Sugar Land 6, El Paso 3, 10 innings

Albuquerque 5, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City 11, Las Vegas 2

Sacramento 17, Salt Lake 10

Tacoma 16, Reno 9

Friday's Games

El Paso 11, Sugar Land 3

Round Rock 7, Albuquerque 3

Las Vegas 10, Oklahoma City 3

Sacramento 5, Salt Lake 3

Reno 5, Tacoma 1

Saturday's Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

