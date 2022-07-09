|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|49
|34
|.590
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|46
|36
|.561
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|44
|38
|.537
|4½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|38
|44
|.463
|10½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|37
|45
|.451
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|46
|36
|.561
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|42
|40
|.512
|4
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|37
|45
|.451
|9
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|36
|46
|.439
|10
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|35
|46
|.432
|10½
|Thursday's Games
Sugar Land 6, El Paso 3, 10 innings
Albuquerque 5, Round Rock 2
Oklahoma City 11, Las Vegas 2
Sacramento 17, Salt Lake 10
Tacoma 16, Reno 9
|Friday's Games
El Paso 11, Sugar Land 3
Round Rock 7, Albuquerque 3
Las Vegas 10, Oklahoma City 3
Sacramento 5, Salt Lake 3
Reno 5, Tacoma 1
|Saturday's Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
