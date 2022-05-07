|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|17
|11
|.607
|1
|El Paso (San Diego)
|15
|13
|.536
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|13
|15
|.464
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|8
|20
|.286
|7
|Friday's Games
Sugar Land 9, El Paso 1
Oklahoma City 9, Albuquerque 2
Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 5
Round Rock 19, Reno 5
Sacramento 4, Las Vegas 0
|Saturday's Games
Round Rock at Reno, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Reno at Tacoma, 2:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.