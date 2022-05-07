All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)1810.643
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)1711.6071
El Paso (San Diego)1513.5363
Albuquerque (Colorado)1216.4296
Sugar Land (Houston)1216.4296
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)1513.536
Sacramento (San Francisco)1513.536
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1513.536
Reno (Arizona)1315.4642
Tacoma (Seattle)820.2867
Friday's Games

Sugar Land 9, El Paso 1

Oklahoma City 9, Albuquerque 2

Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 5

Round Rock 19, Reno 5

Sacramento 4, Las Vegas 0

Saturday's Games

Round Rock at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Sunday's Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Reno at Tacoma, 2:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

