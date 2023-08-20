All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)2717.614
Round Rock (Texas)2717.614
Tacoma (Seattle)2717.614
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2519.5682
Reno (Arizona)2321.5234
Albuquerque (Colorado)2222.5005
El Paso (San Diego)2123.4776
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1826.4099
Sacramento (San Francisco)1628.36411
Sugar Land (Houston)1430.31813
Friday's Games

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 3

Oklahoma City 6, Salt Lake 1

El Paso 7, Albuquerque 5

Las Vegas 7, Reno 3

Sacramento 4, Tacoma 2

Saturday's Games

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 3

Oklahoma City 4, Salt Lake 1

Albuquerque 5, El Paso 3

Reno 14, Las Vegas 8

Tacoma 6, Sacramento 5

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

