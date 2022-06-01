All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2920.592
Round Rock (Texas)2920.592
El Paso (San Diego)2722.5512
Albuquerque (Colorado)2128.4298
Sugar Land (Houston)1930.38810
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)2721.562
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2722.551½
Reno (Arizona)2623.531
Sacramento (San Francisco)2227.449
Tacoma (Seattle)1731.35410
Monday's Games

El Paso 6, Salt Lake 3

Tuesday's Games

Sugar Land 10, Albuquerque 3

Oklahoma City 8. Round Rock 0

Tacoma 3, Reno 2

Las Vegas 8, Sacramento 7, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

