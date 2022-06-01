|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|29
|20
|.592
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|29
|20
|.592
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|27
|22
|.551
|2
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|21
|28
|.429
|8
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|19
|30
|.388
|10
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|27
|21
|.562
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|27
|22
|.551
|½
|Reno (Arizona)
|26
|23
|.531
|1½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|22
|27
|.449
|5½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|17
|31
|.354
|10
|Monday's Games
El Paso 6, Salt Lake 3
|Tuesday's Games
Sugar Land 10, Albuquerque 3
Oklahoma City 8. Round Rock 0
Tacoma 3, Reno 2
Las Vegas 8, Sacramento 7, 11 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.