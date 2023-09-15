|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|38
|28
|.576
|2
|Reno (Arizona)
|37
|29
|.561
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|36
|30
|.545
|4
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|36
|30
|.545
|4
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|36
|30
|.545
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|29
|37
|.439
|11
|El Paso (San Diego)
|28
|38
|.424
|12
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|28
|38
|.424
|12
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|22
|44
|.333
|18
|Wednesday's Games
Tacoma 9, Oklahoma City 7
Albuquerque 4, El Paso 2
Las Vegas at Round Rock, susp.
Reno 8, Salt Lake 2
Sacramento 11, Sugar Land 5
|Thursday's Games
Las Vegas 5, Round Rock 0, 1st game
Las Vegas 8, Round Rock 3, 8 innings, 2nd game
Oklahoma City 4, Tacoma 2
Albuquerque 9, El Paso 8
Reno 5, Salt Lake 2
Sacramento 4, Sugar Land 1
|Friday's Games
Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Salt Lake at Reno, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
