All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4026.606
Round Rock (Texas)3828.5762
Reno (Arizona)3729.5613
Albuquerque (Colorado)3630.5454
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3630.5454
Tacoma (Seattle)3630.5454
Sacramento (San Francisco)2937.43911
El Paso (San Diego)2838.42412
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2838.42412
Sugar Land (Houston)2244.33318
Wednesday's Games

Tacoma 9, Oklahoma City 7

Albuquerque 4, El Paso 2

Las Vegas at Round Rock, susp.

Reno 8, Salt Lake 2

Sacramento 11, Sugar Land 5

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 5, Round Rock 0, 1st game

Las Vegas 8, Round Rock 3, 8 innings, 2nd game

Oklahoma City 4, Tacoma 2

Albuquerque 9, El Paso 8

Reno 5, Salt Lake 2

Sacramento 4, Sugar Land 1

Friday's Games

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Salt Lake at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

