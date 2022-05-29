All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)2919.604
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2820.5831
El Paso (San Diego)2622.5423
Albuquerque (Colorado)2127.4388
Sugar Land (Houston)1830.37511
West Division
WLPct.GB
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2721.562
Las Vegas (Oakland)2621.553½
Reno (Arizona)2622.5421
Sacramento (San Francisco)2226.4585
Tacoma (Seattle)1631.34010½
Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Tacoma, ppd.

Oklahoma City 9, Reno 2

Round Rock 14, Albuquerque 3

El Paso 14, Sugar Land 5

Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 1

Sunday's Games

Reno 10, Oklahoma City 6

Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 2

Las Vegas 10, Tacoma 8

Albuquerque 8, Round Rock 7

Sugar Land 17, El Paso 14

Monday's Games

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

