|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|28
|20
|.583
|1
|El Paso (San Diego)
|26
|22
|.542
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|21
|27
|.438
|8
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|18
|30
|.375
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|27
|21
|.562
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|26
|21
|.553
|½
|Reno (Arizona)
|26
|22
|.542
|1
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|22
|26
|.458
|5
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|16
|31
|.340
|10½
|Saturday's Games
Las Vegas at Tacoma, ppd.
Oklahoma City 9, Reno 2
Round Rock 14, Albuquerque 3
El Paso 14, Sugar Land 5
Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 1
|Sunday's Games
Reno 10, Oklahoma City 6
Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 2
Las Vegas 10, Tacoma 8
Albuquerque 8, Round Rock 7
Sugar Land 17, El Paso 14
|Monday's Games
El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
