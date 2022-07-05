All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4732.595
El Paso (San Diego)4534.5702
Round Rock (Texas)4237.5325
Albuquerque (Colorado)3742.46810
Sugar Land (Houston)3544.44312
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4434.564
Reno (Arizona)4138.519
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3742.468
Tacoma (Seattle)3345.42311
Sacramento (San Francisco)3346.42311½
Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, susp.

Albuquerque 9, Sugar Land 3

Reno 10, Sacramento 9

Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 4, 10 innings

Round Rock 8, Las Vegas 6

Sunday's Games

El Paso 18, Oklahoma City 5, 1st game

El Paso 12, Oklahoma City 2, 2nd game

Sugar Land 14, Albuquerque 11

Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2

Las Vegas 12, Round Rock 7

Reno 10, Sacramento 6

Monday's Games

El Paso 11, Sugar Land 7

Round Rock 5, Albuquerque 3

Las Vegas 12, Oklahoma City 4

Salt Lake 7, Sacramento 4

Tacoma 11, Reno 4

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

