|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|47
|32
|.595
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|45
|34
|.570
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|42
|37
|.532
|5
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|37
|42
|.468
|10
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|35
|44
|.443
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|44
|34
|.564
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|41
|38
|.519
|5½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|37
|42
|.468
|7½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|33
|45
|.423
|11
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|33
|46
|.423
|11½
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City at El Paso, susp.
Albuquerque 9, Sugar Land 3
Reno 10, Sacramento 9
Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 4, 10 innings
Round Rock 8, Las Vegas 6
|Sunday's Games
El Paso 18, Oklahoma City 5, 1st game
El Paso 12, Oklahoma City 2, 2nd game
Sugar Land 14, Albuquerque 11
Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2
Las Vegas 12, Round Rock 7
Reno 10, Sacramento 6
|Monday's Games
El Paso 11, Sugar Land 7
Round Rock 5, Albuquerque 3
Las Vegas 12, Oklahoma City 4
Salt Lake 7, Sacramento 4
Tacoma 11, Reno 4
|Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
