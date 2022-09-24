|All Times EDT
|x-clinched division
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|El Paso (San Diego)
|84
|62
|.575
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|80
|66
|.548
|4
|Round Rock (Texas)
|76
|69
|.524
|7½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|70
|73
|.490
|11½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|60
|83
|.420
|22½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Reno (Arizona)
|80
|63
|.559
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|71
|74
|.490
|10
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|70
|75
|.483
|11
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|69
|77
|.473
|12½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|63
|81
|.438
|17½
|Friday's Games
Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 4
El Paso 6, Oklahoma City 2
Sacramento 12, Salt Lake 7
Tacoma 4, Round Rock 1
Reno 9, Las Vegas 3
|Saturday's Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
