All Times EDT
x-clinched division
East Division
WLPct.GB
El Paso (San Diego)8462.575
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)8066.5484
Round Rock (Texas)7669.524
Sugar Land (Houston)7073.49011½
Albuquerque (Colorado)6083.42022½
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Reno (Arizona)8063.559
Tacoma (Seattle)7174.49010
Las Vegas (Oakland)7075.48311
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)6977.47312½
Sacramento (San Francisco)6381.43817½
Friday's Games

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 4

El Paso 6, Oklahoma City 2

Sacramento 12, Salt Lake 7

Tacoma 4, Round Rock 1

Reno 9, Las Vegas 3

Saturday's Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

