x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Albuquerque (Colorado)82.800
Las Vegas (Oakland)64.6002
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)64.6002
Round Rock (Texas)64.6002
Sacramento (San Francisco)64.6002
Tacoma (Seattle)64.6002
Reno (Arizona)46.4004
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)46.4004
El Paso (San Diego)28.2006
Sugar Land (Houston)28.2006
Friday's Games

Albuquerque 10, Oklahoma City 1

Round Rock 9, Sugar Land 1

Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 1

Las Vegas 11, El Paso 7

Tacoma 9, Reno 4

Saturday's Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 2:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

