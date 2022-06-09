|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|32
|24
|.571
|2
|El Paso (San Diego)
|31
|25
|.554
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|25
|31
|.446
|9
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|21
|35
|.375
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|33
|22
|.600
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|31
|25
|.554
|2
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|30
|26
|.536
|3
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|22
|24
|.393
|11
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|20
|35
|.364
|12½
|Wednesday's Games
Oklahoma City 9, 7Sugar Land 8, 10 innings
El Paso 14, Albuquerque 7
Tacoma 13, Salt Lake 5
Reno 8, Sacramento 3
Las Vegas 5, Round Rock 2
|Thursday's Games
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 2:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Round Rock at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.