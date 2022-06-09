All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3422.607
Round Rock (Texas)3224.5712
El Paso (San Diego)3125.5543
Albuquerque (Colorado)2531.4469
Sugar Land (Houston)2135.37513
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)3322.600
Reno (Arizona)3125.5542
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3026.5363
Sacramento (San Francisco)2224.39311
Tacoma (Seattle)2035.36412½
Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma City 9, 7Sugar Land 8, 10 innings

El Paso 14, Albuquerque 7

Tacoma 13, Salt Lake 5

Reno 8, Sacramento 3

Las Vegas 5, Round Rock 2

Thursday's Games

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 2:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Round Rock at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.



