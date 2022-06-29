All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4627.630
El Paso (San Diego)4033.5486
Round Rock (Texas)3736.5079
Albuquerque (Colorado)3538.47911
Sugar Land (Houston)3241.43814
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4230.583
Reno (Arizona)3835.521
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3538.479
Sacramento (San Francisco)3142.42511½
Tacoma (Seattle)2844.38914
Sunday's Games

Salt Lake 12, Reno 11

Oklahoma City 2, Round Rock 1

Sacramento 5, El Paso 3

Sugar Land 3, Tacoma 2

Las Vegas 9, Albuquerque 8

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas 6, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 6, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 11, Sugar Land 9, 11 innings

Salt Lake 10, Tacoma 3

Sacramento 9, Reno 7

Wednesday's Games

Sacramento at Reno, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you