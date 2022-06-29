|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|40
|33
|.548
|6
|Round Rock (Texas)
|37
|36
|.507
|9
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|35
|38
|.479
|11
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|32
|41
|.438
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|42
|30
|.583
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|38
|35
|.521
|4½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|35
|38
|.479
|7½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|31
|42
|.425
|11½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|28
|44
|.389
|14
|Sunday's Games
Salt Lake 12, Reno 11
Oklahoma City 2, Round Rock 1
Sacramento 5, El Paso 3
Sugar Land 3, Tacoma 2
Las Vegas 9, Albuquerque 8
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas 6, Round Rock 1
Oklahoma City 6, El Paso 3
Albuquerque 11, Sugar Land 9, 11 innings
Salt Lake 10, Tacoma 3
Sacramento 9, Reno 7
|Wednesday's Games
Sacramento at Reno, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
