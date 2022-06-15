All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3724.607
El Paso (San Diego)3526.5742
Round Rock (Texas)3328.5414
Albuquerque (Colorado)2734.44310
Sugar Land (Houston)2536.41012
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)3426.567
Reno (Arizona)3427.557½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3130.508
Tacoma (Seattle)2436.40010
Sacramento (San Francisco)2437.39310½
Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 8, Salt Lake 3

Sacramento 10, Reno 5

Tacoma 6, Round Rock 5

Sugar Land 7, Las Vegas 2

Albuquerque 11, El Paso 8

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 3

El Paso 10, Las Vegas 9

Albuquerque 5, Salt Lake 1

Tacoma 3, Sacramento 1

Reno 9, Oklahoma City 3

Wednesday's Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

