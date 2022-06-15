|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|35
|26
|.574
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|33
|28
|.541
|4
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|27
|34
|.443
|10
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|25
|36
|.410
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|34
|26
|.567
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|34
|27
|.557
|½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|31
|30
|.508
|3½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|24
|36
|.400
|10
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|24
|37
|.393
|10½
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City 8, Salt Lake 3
Sacramento 10, Reno 5
Tacoma 6, Round Rock 5
Sugar Land 7, Las Vegas 2
Albuquerque 11, El Paso 8
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 3
El Paso 10, Las Vegas 9
Albuquerque 5, Salt Lake 1
Tacoma 3, Sacramento 1
Reno 9, Oklahoma City 3
|Wednesday's Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.