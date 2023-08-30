All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)3418.654
Las Vegas (Oakland)3121.5963
Tacoma (Seattle)3121.5963
Albuquerque (Colorado)2923.5585
Reno (Arizona)2824.5386
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2626.5008
El Paso (San Diego)2329.44211
Sacramento (San Francisco)2131.40413
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2032.38514
Sugar Land (Houston)1735.32717
Sunday's Games

Las Vegas 7, Tacoma 6, 10 innings

Oklahoma City 14, Albuquerque 0

Round Rock 11, Salt Lake 2

Sugar Land 4, Reno 2

El Paso 8, Sacramento 7

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Round Rock 10, Oklahoma City 9

Reno 9, El Paso 4

Albuquerque 5, Sacramento 0

Las Vegas 5, Salt Lake 3

Tacoma 5, Sugar Land 0

Wednesday's Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

