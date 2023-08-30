|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|31
|21
|.596
|3
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|31
|21
|.596
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|29
|23
|.558
|5
|Reno (Arizona)
|28
|24
|.538
|6
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|26
|26
|.500
|8
|El Paso (San Diego)
|23
|29
|.442
|11
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|21
|31
|.404
|13
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|20
|32
|.385
|14
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|17
|35
|.327
|17
|Sunday's Games
Las Vegas 7, Tacoma 6, 10 innings
Oklahoma City 14, Albuquerque 0
Round Rock 11, Salt Lake 2
Sugar Land 4, Reno 2
El Paso 8, Sacramento 7
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Round Rock 10, Oklahoma City 9
Reno 9, El Paso 4
Albuquerque 5, Sacramento 0
Las Vegas 5, Salt Lake 3
Tacoma 5, Sugar Land 0
|Wednesday's Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
