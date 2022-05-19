All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2315.605
Round Rock (Texas)2315.605
El Paso (San Diego)2117.5532
Albuquerque (Colorado)1622.4217
Sugar Land (Houston)1523.3958
West Division
WLPct.GB
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2117.553
Las Vegas (Oakland)2018.5261
Reno (Arizona)2018.5261
Sacramento (San Francisco)1919.5002
Tacoma (Seattle)1226.3169
Wednesday's Games

Salt Lake 8, Albuqueque 0

Sacramento 5, Tacoma 0

Round Rock 11, Sugar Land 3

El Paso 9, Oklahoma City 1

Reno 12, Las Vegas 4

Thursday's Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Albuqueque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

