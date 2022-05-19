|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|21
|17
|.553
|2
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|16
|22
|.421
|7
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|15
|23
|.395
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|21
|17
|.553
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|20
|18
|.526
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|20
|18
|.526
|1
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|19
|19
|.500
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|12
|26
|.316
|9
|Wednesday's Games
Salt Lake 8, Albuqueque 0
Sacramento 5, Tacoma 0
Round Rock 11, Sugar Land 3
El Paso 9, Oklahoma City 1
Reno 12, Las Vegas 4
|Thursday's Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Albuqueque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.