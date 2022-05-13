|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|19
|14
|.576
|1
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|14
|19
|.424
|6
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|14
|19
|.424
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|18
|15
|.545
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|18
|15
|.545
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|16
|17
|.485
|2
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|16
|17
|.485
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|10
|23
|.303
|8
|Thursday's Games
Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 2
Oklahoma City 19 Round Rock 0
El Paso 11, Sacramento 4
Tacoma 5, Reno 2
Las Vegas 7, Salt Lake 6
|Friday's Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Sacramento at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
