All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2013.606
Round Rock (Texas)2013.606
El Paso (San Diego)1914.5761
Albuquerque (Colorado)1419.4246
Sugar Land (Houston)1419.4246
West Division
WLPct.GB
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1815.545
Las Vegas (Oakland)1815.545
Reno (Arizona)1617.4852
Sacramento (San Francisco)1617.4852
Tacoma (Seattle)1023.3038
Thursday's Games

Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 2

Oklahoma City 19 Round Rock 0

El Paso 11, Sacramento 4

Tacoma 5, Reno 2

Las Vegas 7, Salt Lake 6

Friday's Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Sacramento at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you