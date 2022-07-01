|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|47
|28
|.627
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|41
|34
|.547
|6
|Round Rock (Texas)
|39
|36
|.520
|8
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|36
|39
|.480
|11
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|33
|42
|.440
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|42
|32
|.568
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|39
|36
|.520
|3½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|35
|40
|.467
|7½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|32
|43
|.427
|10½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|30
|44
|.405
|12
|Wednesday's Games
Reno 5, Sacramento 3
Round Rock 10, Las Vegas 1
El Paso 14, Oklahoma City 3
Albuquerque 11, Sugar Land 3
Tacoma 6, Salt Lake 5, 12 innings
|Thursday's Games
Round Rock 3, Las Vegas 0
Oklahoma City 7, El Paso 2
Sugar Land 15, Albuquerque 0
Sacramento 6, Reno 1
Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 4
|Friday's Games
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
