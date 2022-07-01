All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4728.627
El Paso (San Diego)4134.5476
Round Rock (Texas)3936.5208
Albuquerque (Colorado)3639.48011
Sugar Land (Houston)3342.44014
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4232.568
Reno (Arizona)3936.520
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3540.467
Sacramento (San Francisco)3243.42710½
Tacoma (Seattle)3044.40512
Wednesday's Games

Reno 5, Sacramento 3

Round Rock 10, Las Vegas 1

El Paso 14, Oklahoma City 3

Albuquerque 11, Sugar Land 3

Tacoma 6, Salt Lake 5, 12 innings

Thursday's Games

Round Rock 3, Las Vegas 0

Oklahoma City 7, El Paso 2

Sugar Land 15, Albuquerque 0

Sacramento 6, Reno 1

Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 4

Friday's Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

