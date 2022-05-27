All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)2817.622
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2718.6001
El Paso (San Diego)2421.5334
Albuquerque (Colorado)1926.4229
Sugar Land (Houston)1728.37811
West Division
WLPct.GB
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2520.556
Las Vegas (Oakland)2421.5331
Reno (Arizona)2421.5331
Sacramento (San Francisco)2124.4674
Tacoma (Seattle)1629.3569
Thursday's Games

Reno 9, Oklahoma City 0, 1st game

Reno 4, Oklahoma City 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Albuquerque 5, Round Rock 3

Sugar Land 7, El Paso 0

Salt Lake 7, Sacramento 3

Las Vegas 5, Tacoma 2

Friday's Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

