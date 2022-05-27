|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|28
|17
|.622
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|27
|18
|.600
|1
|El Paso (San Diego)
|24
|21
|.533
|4
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|19
|26
|.422
|9
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|17
|28
|.378
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|25
|20
|.556
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|24
|21
|.533
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|24
|21
|.533
|1
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|21
|24
|.467
|4
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|16
|29
|.356
|9
|Thursday's Games
Reno 9, Oklahoma City 0, 1st game
Reno 4, Oklahoma City 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
Albuquerque 5, Round Rock 3
Sugar Land 7, El Paso 0
Salt Lake 7, Sacramento 3
Las Vegas 5, Tacoma 2
|Friday's Games
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Reno at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
