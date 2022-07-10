All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4935.583
El Paso (San Diego)4736.566
Round Rock (Texas)4538.542
Albuquerque (Colorado)3845.45810½
Sugar Land (Houston)3746.44611½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4736.566
Reno (Arizona)4340.5184
Sacramento (San Francisco)3746.44610
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3746.44610
Tacoma (Seattle)3547.42711½
Friday's Games

El Paso 11, Sugar Land 3

Round Rock 7, Albuquerque 3

Las Vegas 10, Oklahoma City 3

Sacramento 5, Salt Lake 3

Reno 5, Tacoma 1

Saturday's Games

El Paso 6, Sugar Land 5

Round Rock 10, Albuquerque 9, 10 innings

Las Vegas 4, Oklahoma City 3

Sacramento 6, Salt Lake 5

Reno 8, Tacoma 6

Sunday's Games

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Reno at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you