|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|49
|35
|.583
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|47
|36
|.566
|1½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|45
|38
|.542
|3½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|38
|45
|.458
|10½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|37
|46
|.446
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|47
|36
|.566
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|43
|40
|.518
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|37
|46
|.446
|10
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|37
|46
|.446
|10
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|35
|47
|.427
|11½
|Friday's Games
El Paso 11, Sugar Land 3
Round Rock 7, Albuquerque 3
Las Vegas 10, Oklahoma City 3
Sacramento 5, Salt Lake 3
Reno 5, Tacoma 1
|Saturday's Games
El Paso 6, Sugar Land 5
Round Rock 10, Albuquerque 9, 10 innings
Las Vegas 4, Oklahoma City 3
Sacramento 6, Salt Lake 5
Reno 8, Tacoma 6
|Sunday's Games
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Reno at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
