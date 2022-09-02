|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|72
|54
|.571
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|69
|57
|.548
|3
|El Paso (San Diego)
|67
|58
|.536
|4½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|59
|66
|.472
|12½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|55
|69
|.444
|16
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|70
|56
|.556
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|62
|64
|.492
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|59
|67
|.468
|11
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|58
|68
|.460
|12
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|57
|69
|.452
|13
|Thursday's Games
Round Rock 2, Oklahoma City 0
Albuquerque 9, Sugar Land 7
El Paso 6, Salt Lake 3
Las Vegas 5, Reno 4, 10 innings
Sacramento 10, Tacoma 1
|Friday's Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
