All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)7254.571
Round Rock (Texas)6957.5483
El Paso (San Diego)6758.536
Sugar Land (Houston)5966.47212½
Albuquerque (Colorado)5569.44416
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)7056.556
Las Vegas (Oakland)6264.4928
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)5967.46811
Tacoma (Seattle)5868.46012
Sacramento (San Francisco)5769.45213
Thursday's Games

Round Rock 2, Oklahoma City 0

Albuquerque 9, Sugar Land 7

El Paso 6, Salt Lake 3

Las Vegas 5, Reno 4, 10 innings

Sacramento 10, Tacoma 1

Friday's Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

