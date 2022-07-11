All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4935.583
El Paso (San Diego)4836.5711
Round Rock (Texas)4539.5364
Albuquerque (Colorado)3945.46410
Sugar Land (Houston)3747.44012
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4736.566
Reno (Arizona)4440.524
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3846.452
Sacramento (San Francisco)3747.44010½
Tacoma (Seattle)3548.42212
Saturday's Games

El Paso 6, Sugar Land 5

Round Rock 10, Albuquerque 9, 10 innings

Las Vegas 4, Oklahoma City 3

Sacramento 6, Salt Lake 5

Reno 8, Tacoma 6

Sunday's Games

Salt Lake 12, Sacramento 5

El Paso 4, Sugar Land 3

Albuquerque 10, Round Rock 2

Reno 3 Tacoma 2, 11 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Reno at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Reno at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you