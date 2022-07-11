|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|49
|35
|.583
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|48
|36
|.571
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|45
|39
|.536
|4
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|39
|45
|.464
|10
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|37
|47
|.440
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|47
|36
|.566
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|44
|40
|.524
|3½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|38
|46
|.452
|9½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|37
|47
|.440
|10½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|35
|48
|.422
|12
|Saturday's Games
El Paso 6, Sugar Land 5
Round Rock 10, Albuquerque 9, 10 innings
Las Vegas 4, Oklahoma City 3
Sacramento 6, Salt Lake 5
Reno 8, Tacoma 6
|Sunday's Games
Salt Lake 12, Sacramento 5
El Paso 4, Sugar Land 3
Albuquerque 10, Round Rock 2
Reno 3 Tacoma 2, 11 innings
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Reno at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Reno at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
