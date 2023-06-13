All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4518.714
Reno (Arizona)3528.55610
Round Rock (Texas)3528.55610
Tacoma (Seattle)3132.49214
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3033.47615
Las Vegas (Oakland)2934.46016
Sacramento (San Francisco)2934.46016
Sugar Land (Houston)2934.46016
El Paso (San Diego)2835.44417
Albuquerque (Colorado)2439.38121
Sunday's Games

Salt Lake 8, Round Rock 6

Sacramento 18, Las Vegas 2

Tacoma 8, Reno 7

Oklahoma City 24, El Paso 5

Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 6

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Albuquerque at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Albuquerque at Tacoma, 2:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

