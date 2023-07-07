All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Albuquerque (Colorado)72.778
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)63.6671
Las Vegas (Oakland)54.5562
Round Rock (Texas)54.5562
Sacramento (San Francisco)54.5562
Tacoma (Seattle)54.5562
Reno (Arizona)45.4443
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)45.4443
El Paso (San Diego)27.2225
Sugar Land (Houston)27.2225
Thursday's Games

Albuquerque 9, Oklahoma City 7

Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 3

Sacramento 13, Salt Lake 6

Las Vegas 4, El Paso 2

Tacoma 17, Reno 5

Friday's Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 2:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

