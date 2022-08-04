All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)6140.604
El Paso (San Diego)5645.5545
Round Rock (Texas)5546.5456
Albuquerque (Colorado)4754.46514
Sugar Land (Houston)4358.42618
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)5645.554
Las Vegas (Oakland)5149.510
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)4853.4758
Tacoma (Seattle)4456.44011½
Sacramento (San Francisco)4358.42613
Wednesday's Games

Sacramento 1 Tacoma 0

Round Rock 10, Sugar Land 2

Oklahoma City 6, Salt Lake 1

El Paso 7, Albuquerque 6, 11 innings

Reno 7, Las Vegas 4

Thursday's Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you