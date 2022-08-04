|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|61
|40
|.604
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|56
|45
|.554
|5
|Round Rock (Texas)
|55
|46
|.545
|6
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|47
|54
|.465
|14
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|43
|58
|.426
|18
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|56
|45
|.554
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|51
|49
|.510
|4½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|48
|53
|.475
|8
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|44
|56
|.440
|11½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|43
|58
|.426
|13
|Wednesday's Games
Sacramento 1 Tacoma 0
Round Rock 10, Sugar Land 2
Oklahoma City 6, Salt Lake 1
El Paso 7, Albuquerque 6, 11 innings
Reno 7, Las Vegas 4
|Thursday's Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
