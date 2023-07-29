|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|15
|10
|.600
|2
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|15
|10
|.600
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|14
|11
|.560
|3
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|13
|12
|.520
|4
|El Paso (San Diego)
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Reno (Arizona)
|10
|15
|.400
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|10
|15
|.400
|7
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|9
|16
|.360
|8
|Friday's Games
Sacramento 15, Albuquerque 4
El Paso 8, Round Rock 3
Oklahoma City 14, Reno 12
Tacoma 7, Salt Lake 6
Sugar Land 6, Las Vegas 5
|Saturday's Games
Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
