All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)178.680
Albuquerque (Colorado)1510.6002
Las Vegas (Oakland)1510.6002
Round Rock (Texas)1411.5603
Tacoma (Seattle)1312.5204
El Paso (San Diego)1114.4406
Sacramento (San Francisco)1114.4406
Reno (Arizona)1015.4007
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1015.4007
Sugar Land (Houston)916.3608
Friday's Games

Sacramento 15, Albuquerque 4

El Paso 8, Round Rock 3

Oklahoma City 14, Reno 12

Tacoma 7, Salt Lake 6

Sugar Land 6, Las Vegas 5

Saturday's Games

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you