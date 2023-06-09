|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|42
|18
|.700
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|34
|26
|.567
|8
|Round Rock (Texas)
|34
|26
|.567
|8
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|29
|31
|.483
|13
|El Paso (San Diego)
|28
|32
|.467
|14
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|28
|32
|.467
|14
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|28
|32
|.467
|14
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|27
|33
|.450
|15
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|26
|34
|.433
|16
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|24
|36
|.400
|18
|Thursday's Games
Round Rock 8, Salt Lake 3
El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 3, 10 innings
Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 3
Reno 8, Tacoma 6
Sacramento 4, Las Vegas 3
|Friday's Games
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
