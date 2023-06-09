All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4218.700
Reno (Arizona)3426.5678
Round Rock (Texas)3426.5678
Tacoma (Seattle)2931.48313
El Paso (San Diego)2832.46714
Las Vegas (Oakland)2832.46714
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2832.46714
Sacramento (San Francisco)2733.45015
Sugar Land (Houston)2634.43316
Albuquerque (Colorado)2436.40018
Thursday's Games

Round Rock 8, Salt Lake 3

El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 3, 10 innings

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 3

Reno 8, Tacoma 6

Sacramento 4, Las Vegas 3

Friday's Games

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

