East Division
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)2918.617
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2819.5961
El Paso (San Diego)2621.5533
Albuquerque (Colorado)2027.4269
Sugar Land (Houston)1730.36212
West Division
WLPct.GB
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2621.553
Las Vegas (Oakland)2521.543½
Reno (Arizona)2522.5321
Sacramento (San Francisco)2225.4684
Tacoma (Seattle)1630.348
Friday's Games

Reno 3, Oklahoma City 2

El Paso 9, Sugar Land 5

Albuquerque 12, Round Rock 9

Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 4

Las Vegas 6, Tacoma 2

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Tacoma, ppd.

Oklahoma City 9, Reno 2

Round Rock 14, Albuquerque 3

El Paso 14, Sugar Land 5

Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 1

Sunday's Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

