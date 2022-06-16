All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3824.613
El Paso (San Diego)3626.5812
Round Rock (Texas)3329.5325
Albuquerque (Colorado)2834.45210
Sugar Land (Houston)2636.41912
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)3427.557
Reno (Arizona)3428.548½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3131.500
Tacoma (Seattle)2536.4109
Sacramento (San Francisco)2438.38710½
Tuesday's Games

Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 3

El Paso 10, Las Vegas 9

Albuquerque 5, Salt Lake 1

Tacoma 3, Sacramento 1

Reno 9, Oklahoma City 3

Wednesday's Games

Sugar Land 10, Round Rock 4

El Paso 11, Las Vegas 4

Albuquerque 20, Salt Lake 8

Tacoma 4, Sacramento 1

Oklahoma City 8, Reno 3

Thursday's Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

