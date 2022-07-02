All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4729.618
El Paso (San Diego)4234.5535
Round Rock (Texas)4036.5267
Albuquerque (Colorado)3640.47411
Sugar Land (Houston)3442.44713
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4233.560
Reno (Arizona)3937.513
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3640.474
Sacramento (San Francisco)3343.434
Tacoma (Seattle)3045.40012
Friday's Games

El Paso 11, Oklahoma City 8

Sugar Land 11, Albuquerque 5

Sacramento 7, Reno 4

Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 3

Round Rock 5, Las Vegas 3

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you