|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|47
|29
|.618
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|42
|34
|.553
|5
|Round Rock (Texas)
|40
|36
|.526
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|36
|40
|.474
|11
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|34
|42
|.447
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|42
|33
|.560
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|39
|37
|.513
|3½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|36
|40
|.474
|6½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|33
|43
|.434
|9½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|30
|45
|.400
|12
|Friday's Games
El Paso 11, Oklahoma City 8
Sugar Land 11, Albuquerque 5
Sacramento 7, Reno 4
Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 3
Round Rock 5, Las Vegas 3
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.