|x-clinched division
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-El Paso (San Diego)
|85
|65
|.567
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|84
|66
|.560
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|79
|71
|.527
|6
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|73
|75
|.493
|11
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|62
|86
|.419
|22
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Reno (Arizona)
|85
|63
|.574
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|72
|78
|.480
|14
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|71
|79
|.473
|15
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|70
|80
|.467
|16
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|65
|83
|.439
|20
|Tuesday's Games
Round Rock 9, Sugar Land 6
Oklahoma City 3, Salt Lake 1
El Paso 10, Albuquerque 2
Reno 7, Tacoma 2
Sacramento 6, Las Vegas 3
|Wednesday's Games
Oklahoma City 3, Salt Lake 2
Sugar Land 10, Round Rock 1
Reno 11, Tacoma 1
Sacramento 5 Las Vegas 0
Albuquerque 4, El Paso 3
|End of Season
