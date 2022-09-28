All Times EDT
x-clinched division
East Division
WLPct.GB
x-El Paso (San Diego)8565.567
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)8466.5601
Round Rock (Texas)7971.5276
Sugar Land (Houston)7375.49311
Albuquerque (Colorado)6286.41922
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Reno (Arizona)8563.574
Tacoma (Seattle)7278.48014
Las Vegas (Oakland)7179.47315
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)7080.46716
Sacramento (San Francisco)6583.43920
Tuesday's Games

Round Rock 9, Sugar Land 6

Oklahoma City 3, Salt Lake 1

El Paso 10, Albuquerque 2

Reno 7, Tacoma 2

Sacramento 6, Las Vegas 3

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma City 3, Salt Lake 2

Sugar Land 10, Round Rock 1

Reno 11, Tacoma 1

Sacramento 5 Las Vegas 0

Albuquerque 4, El Paso 3

End of Season

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you