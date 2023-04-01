|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Friday's Games
Sacramento at Salt Lake, ppd.
Reno 13, Las Vegas 9
Albuquerque 9, Round Rock 4
Tacoma 14, Oklahoma City 8
El Paso 14, Sugar Land 3
|Saturday's Games
Salt Lake 2, Sacramento 0, 1st game
Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 4, 2nd game
Reno 15, Las Vegas 10
Round Rock 6, Albuquerque 1
Oklahoma City 6, Tacoma 5, 10 innings
Sugar Land 7, El Paso 3
|Sunday's Games
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
El Paso at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.