East Division
WLPct.GB
Albuquerque (Colorado)11.500
El Paso (San Diego)11.500
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)11.500
Round Rock (Texas)11.500
Sugar Land (Houston)11.500
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)201.000
Sacramento (San Francisco)11.5001
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)11.5001
Tacoma (Seattle)11.5001
Las Vegas (Oakland)02.0002
Friday's Games

Sacramento at Salt Lake, ppd.

Reno 13, Las Vegas 9

Albuquerque 9, Round Rock 4

Tacoma 14, Oklahoma City 8

El Paso 14, Sugar Land 3

Saturday's Games

Salt Lake 2, Sacramento 0, 1st game

Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 4, 2nd game

Reno 15, Las Vegas 10

Round Rock 6, Albuquerque 1

Oklahoma City 6, Tacoma 5, 10 innings

Sugar Land 7, El Paso 3

Sunday's Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

