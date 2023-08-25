|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|29
|19
|.604
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|28
|20
|.583
|2
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|26
|22
|.542
|4
|Reno (Arizona)
|26
|22
|.542
|4
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|25
|23
|.521
|5
|El Paso (San Diego)
|21
|27
|.438
|9
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|20
|28
|.417
|10
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|20
|28
|.417
|10
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|15
|33
|.313
|15
|Thursday's Games
Albuquerque 6, Oklahoma City 3
Salt Lake 4, Round Rock 3, 12 innings
Reno 7, Sugar Land 2
Sacramento 14, El Paso 6
Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 1
|Friday's Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.