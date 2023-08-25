All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)3018.625
Las Vegas (Oakland)2919.6041
Tacoma (Seattle)2820.5832
Albuquerque (Colorado)2622.5424
Reno (Arizona)2622.5424
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2523.5215
El Paso (San Diego)2127.4389
Sacramento (San Francisco)2028.41710
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2028.41710
Sugar Land (Houston)1533.31315
Thursday's Games

Albuquerque 6, Oklahoma City 3

Salt Lake 4, Round Rock 3, 12 innings

Reno 7, Sugar Land 2

Sacramento 14, El Paso 6

Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 1

Friday's Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you