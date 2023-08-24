|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|29
|18
|.617
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|27
|20
|.574
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|25
|22
|.532
|5
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|25
|22
|.532
|5
|Reno (Arizona)
|25
|22
|.532
|5
|El Paso (San Diego)
|21
|26
|.447
|9
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|19
|28
|.404
|11
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|19
|28
|.404
|11
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|15
|32
|.319
|15
|Tuesday's Games
Albuquerque 9, Oklahoma City 6
Round Rock 9, Salt Lake 6
Sugar Land 2, Reno 1, 10 innings
Sacramento 9, El Paso 6
Las Vegas 5, Tacoma 3
|Wednesday's Games
Albuquerque 8, Oklahoma City 7
Round Rock 9, Salt Lake 1
Reno 5, Sugar Land 4
Sacramento 6, El Paso 1
Las Vegas 5, Tacoma 3
|Thursday's Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
