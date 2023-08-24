All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)3017.638
Las Vegas (Oakland)2918.6171
Tacoma (Seattle)2720.5743
Albuquerque (Colorado)2522.5325
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2522.5325
Reno (Arizona)2522.5325
El Paso (San Diego)2126.4479
Sacramento (San Francisco)1928.40411
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1928.40411
Sugar Land (Houston)1532.31915
Tuesday's Games

Albuquerque 9, Oklahoma City 6

Round Rock 9, Salt Lake 6

Sugar Land 2, Reno 1, 10 innings

Sacramento 9, El Paso 6

Las Vegas 5, Tacoma 3

Wednesday's Games

Albuquerque 8, Oklahoma City 7

Round Rock 9, Salt Lake 1

Reno 5, Sugar Land 4

Sacramento 6, El Paso 1

Las Vegas 5, Tacoma 3

Thursday's Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

