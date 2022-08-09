All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)6243.590
El Paso (San Diego)5945.567
Round Rock (Texas)5550.5247
Albuquerque (Colorado)4757.45214½
Sugar Land (Houston)4758.44815
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)6045.571
Las Vegas (Oakland)5153.490
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)5154.4869
Tacoma (Seattle)4757.45212½
Sacramento (San Francisco)4461.41916
Sunday's Games

Salt Lake 12, Oklahoma City 1

Sacramento 10, Tacoma 8

Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 6

Albuquerque at El Paso, ppd.

Reno 11, Las Vegas 7

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

