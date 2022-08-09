|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|62
|43
|.590
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|59
|45
|.567
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|55
|50
|.524
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|47
|57
|.452
|14½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|47
|58
|.448
|15
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|60
|45
|.571
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|51
|53
|.490
|8½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|51
|54
|.486
|9
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|47
|57
|.452
|12½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|44
|61
|.419
|16
|Sunday's Games
Salt Lake 12, Oklahoma City 1
Sacramento 10, Tacoma 8
Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 6
Albuquerque at El Paso, ppd.
Reno 11, Las Vegas 7
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
