|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|41
|16
|.719
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|32
|25
|.561
|9
|Round Rock (Texas)
|32
|25
|.561
|9
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|28
|29
|.491
|13
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|27
|30
|.474
|14
|El Paso (San Diego)
|26
|31
|.456
|15
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|26
|31
|.456
|15
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|26
|31
|.456
|15
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|24
|33
|.421
|17
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|23
|34
|.404
|18
|Sunday's Games
Albuquerque 7, Salt Lake 1
Oklahoma City 7, Reno 4
Las Vegas 7, El Paso 6
Tacoma 4, Sacramento 1
Round Rock 20, Sugar Land 9
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.