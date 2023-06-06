All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4116.719
Reno (Arizona)3225.5619
Round Rock (Texas)3225.5619
Tacoma (Seattle)2829.49113
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2730.47414
El Paso (San Diego)2631.45615
Las Vegas (Oakland)2631.45615
Sacramento (San Francisco)2631.45615
Sugar Land (Houston)2433.42117
Albuquerque (Colorado)2334.40418
Sunday's Games

Albuquerque 7, Salt Lake 1

Oklahoma City 7, Reno 4

Las Vegas 7, El Paso 6

Tacoma 4, Sacramento 1

Round Rock 20, Sugar Land 9

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

