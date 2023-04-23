|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|13
|7
|.650
|1½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|11
|10
|.524
|4
|Reno (Arizona)
|10
|10
|.500
|4½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|7
|13
|.350
|7½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|7
|14
|.333
|8
|Saturday's Games
Sugar Land 5, Las Vegas 1
Salt Lake 4, Reno 3, 1st game
Reno 3, Salt Lake 2, 2nd game
Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2
Tacoma 2, El Paso 1
Sacramento 3, Round Rock 2
|Sunday's Games
Reno 8, Salt Lake 0
Las Vegas 4, Sugar Land 3
Oklahoma City 11, Albuquerque 1
Round Rock 3, Sacramento 1
Tacoma 9, El Paso 2
|Monday's Games
No Game Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 12:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
