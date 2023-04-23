All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)156.714
Round Rock (Texas)137.650
Tacoma (Seattle)128.600
Albuquerque (Colorado)1110.5244
Reno (Arizona)1010.500
Sacramento (San Francisco)1011.4765
Las Vegas (Oakland)912.4296
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)912.4296
Sugar Land (Houston)713.350
El Paso (San Diego)714.3338
Saturday's Games

Sugar Land 5, Las Vegas 1

Salt Lake 4, Reno 3, 1st game

Reno 3, Salt Lake 2, 2nd game

Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2

Tacoma 2, El Paso 1

Sacramento 3, Round Rock 2

Sunday's Games

Reno 8, Salt Lake 0

Las Vegas 4, Sugar Land 3

Oklahoma City 11, Albuquerque 1

Round Rock 3, Sacramento 1

Tacoma 9, El Paso 2

Monday's Games

No Game Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 12:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

