All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4125.621
El Paso (San Diego)3729.5614
Round Rock (Texas)3531.5306
Albuquerque (Colorado)3234.4699
Sugar Land (Houston)2838.43113
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)3728.569
Reno (Arizona)3531.530
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3135.470
Sacramento (San Francisco)2739.40910½
Tacoma (Seattle)2639.40011
Saturday's Games

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 5

Sacramento 5, Tacoma 2

Las Vegas 14, El Paso 5

Albuquerque 6, Salt Lake 5, 1st game

Albuquerque 4, Salt Lake 0, 2nd game

Oklahoma City 7, Reno 0

Sunday's Games

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 3

Reno 10, Oklahoma City 6

Sacramento 12, Tacoma 1

Las Vegas 4, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 11, Salt Lake 5, 7 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you