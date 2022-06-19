|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|37
|29
|.561
|4
|Round Rock (Texas)
|35
|31
|.530
|6
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|32
|34
|.469
|9
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|28
|38
|.431
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|37
|28
|.569
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|35
|31
|.530
|2½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|31
|35
|.470
|6½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|27
|39
|.409
|10½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|26
|39
|.400
|11
|Saturday's Games
Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 5
Sacramento 5, Tacoma 2
Las Vegas 14, El Paso 5
Albuquerque 6, Salt Lake 5, 1st game
Albuquerque 4, Salt Lake 0, 2nd game
Oklahoma City 7, Reno 0
|Sunday's Games
Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 3
Reno 10, Oklahoma City 6
Sacramento 12, Tacoma 1
Las Vegas 4, El Paso 3
Albuquerque 11, Salt Lake 5, 7 innings
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
