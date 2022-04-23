All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)115.688
Round Rock (Texas)115.688
El Paso (San Diego)88.5004
Albuquerque (Colorado)610.3755
Sugar Land (Houston)610.3755
West Division
WLPct.GB
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)97.562
Las Vegas (Oakland)88.5001
Reno (Arizona)88.5001
Sacramento (San Francisco)88.5001
Tacoma (Seattle)511.3124
Friday's Games

Albuquerque 10, Round Rock 7

Salt Lake 6, Reno 2

Oklahoma City 1, Sacramento 0

Sugar Land 8, Tacoma 7, 10 innings

El Paso 5, Las Vegas 2

Saturday's Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 8:05, p.m.

Sacramento at Albuqueque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

