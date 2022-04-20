All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)94.692
Round Rock (Texas)94.692
El Paso (San Diego)67.4623
Albuquerque (Colorado)58.3854
Sugar Land (Houston)49.3085
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)76.538
Sacramento (San Francisco)76.538
Reno (Arizona)76.538
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)76.538
Tacoma (Seattle)49.3083
Tuesday's Games

Reno 4, Salt Lake 3

Round Rock 3, Albuquerque 2

Sugar Land 11, Tacoma 5

Oklahoma City 10, Sacramento 4

Las Vegas 9, El Paso 7

Wednesday's Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 1:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

