|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|4
|9
|.308
|3
|Tuesday's Games
Reno 4, Salt Lake 3
Round Rock 3, Albuquerque 2
Sugar Land 11, Tacoma 5
Oklahoma City 10, Sacramento 4
Las Vegas 9, El Paso 7
|Wednesday's Games
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 1:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
