East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)74.636
Round Rock (Texas)74.636
El Paso (San Diego)65.5451
Albuquerque (Colorado)56.4552
Sugar Land (Houston)38.2734
West Division
WLPct.GB
Sacramento (San Francisco)74.636
Las Vegas (Oakland)65.5451
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)65.5451
Reno (Arizona)56.4552
Tacoma (Seattle)38.2734
Saturday's Games

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 3

Sacramento 18, Reno 8

Albuquerque 10, Tacoma 3

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas1

Oklahoma City 8 El Paso 4

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Salt Lake at Reno, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

