All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
El Paso (San Diego)31.750
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)31.750
Albuquerque (Colorado)13.2502
Round Rock (Texas)13.2502
Sugar Land (Houston)04.0003
West Division
WLPct.GB
Sacramento (San Francisco)401.000
Reno (Arizona)31.7501
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)21.667
Tacoma (Seattle)12.333
Las Vegas (Oakland)13.2503
Thursday's Games

El Paso 8, Round Rock 7

Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2

Sacramento 6, Sugar Land 0

Salt Lake 14, Tacoma 1

Reno 6, Las Vegas 4

Friday's Games

Round Rock 11, El Paso 3

Oklahoma City 8, Albuquerque 3

Sacramento 7, Sugar Land 6, 12 innings

Salt Lake at Tacoma, ppd.

Reno 7, Las Vegas 1

Saturday's Games

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 8 p.m., 2nd game

El Paso at Round Rock 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

El Paso at Round Rock 2:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you