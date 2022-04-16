All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
El Paso (San Diego)64.600
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)64.600
Round Rock (Texas)64.600
Albuquerque (Colorado)46.4002
Sugar Land (Houston)37.3003
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)64.600
Sacramento (San Francisco)64.600
Reno (Arizona)55.5001
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)55.5001
Tacoma (Seattle)37.3003
Thursday's Games

Reno 6, Sacramento 2

Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 2

Albuquerque 11, Tacoma 8

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 4

El Paso 7, Oklahoma City 5

Friday's Games

Round Rock 7, Sugar Land 2

Salt Lake 4, Las Vegas 2

Oklahoma City 5, El Paso 1

Albuquerque 5, Tacoma 2

Sacramento 4, Reno 3

Saturday's Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you