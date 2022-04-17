All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)84.667
Round Rock (Texas)84.667
El Paso (San Diego)66.5002
Albuquerque (Colorado)57.4173
Sugar Land (Houston)39.2505
West Division
WLPct.GB
Sacramento (San Francisco)75.583
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)75.583
Las Vegas (Oakland)66.5001
Reno (Arizona)66.5001
Tacoma (Seattle)48.3333
Saturday's Games

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 3

Sacramento 18, Reno 8

Albuquerque 10, Tacoma 3

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas1

Oklahoma City 8 El Paso 4

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 10, El Paso 1

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 3

Salt Lake 12, Las Vegas 3

Tacoma 12, Albuquerque 11

Reno 1, Sacramento 0

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Salt Lake at Reno, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 1:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

