All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
El Paso (San Diego)63.667
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)54.5561
Round Rock (Texas)54.5561
Sugar Land (Houston)36.3333
Albuquerque (Colorado)36.333
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)54.556
Reno (Arizona)54.556
Sacramento (San Francisco)54.556
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)54.556
Tacoma (Seattle)36.3332
Thursday's Games

Reno 6, Sacramento 2

Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 2

Albuquerque 11, Tacoma 8

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 4

El Paso 7, Oklahoma City 5

Friday's Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

