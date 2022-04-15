|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|El Paso (San Diego)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|3
|6
|.33
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|3
|6
|.333
|2
|Thursday's Games
Reno 6, Sacramento 2
Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 2
Albuquerque 11, Tacoma 8
Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 4
El Paso 7, Oklahoma City 5
|Friday's Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 7:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
